Metro East woman pleads guilty to health care and public housing scams

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 36-year-old woman who worked as a personal assistant for a disabled person pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal indictment charging her with health care fraud and filing a false public housing form.

According to court documents, Shomanicka Holly served as an assistant from Aug. 2016 to June 2019. During that time, Holly submitted false timesheets by lying about dates and times while she was working at another job. She was then paid by a government-funded health care program through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Because the program utilizes Medicaid funds, Holly’s actions were a federal crime.

Holly also admitted to withholding information when filing a public housing form. She failed to include that another adult was living in her home and also earned income. Holly was able to receive more benefits than she was entitled to, thus depriving others of their rightful assistance.

Holly will be sentenced on the morning of April 13, 2022, at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis. The health care fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The charge of making false statements on a housing form carries a 5-year sentence. She may also be fined $250,000 and ordered to pay restitution.