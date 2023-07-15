EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Metro Transit hosted a hiring event Saturday with a special incentive for prospective employees.

St. Louis Metro officials are offering a $5,000 signing bonus to anyone who joins and takes on an “essential transit position” for a limited time. The bonus is available for new Metro Call-A-Ride operators, MetroBus operators, MetroLink operators, mechanics and MetroLink electricians.

To help fulfil workforce shortages, Metro officials held the hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its Illinois MetroBus facility in East St. Louis. Metro Transit conducted interviews on the spot, and some qualified applicants received instant job offers.

Bi-State Development Board Chairman Herb Simmons says he’s pleased to see so many applicants.

“I can’t express how excited I am about it,” said Simmons. “We’ve had 55 applicants come in within about the first 45 minutes. People are coming in, looking for employment, and that’s what we’re here for. The staff at Metro is always on hand to help out, and what I’ve witnessed here this morning is dedicated employees at Metro.”

If you missed Saturday’s hiring event, you can still apply for St. Louis-area Metro jobs. For a closer look at opportunities, click here.