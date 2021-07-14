MetroLink operations in part of Illinois cease this morning due to power issues

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A power issue has caused MetroLink operations between the Emerson Park & Memorial Hospital Stations in Illinois to cease.

MetroLink said their station shuttles are transporting riders by bus between the Emerson Park, JJK Center, Washington Park, Fairview Heights, and Memorial Hospital Stations.

Transportation officials said riders may experience delays up to 60 minutes in the area.

This update came out at about 5:20 a.m.

