MASCOUTAH, Ill. – The MidAmerica St. Louis Airport celebrated the grand opening of a $31 million terminal Tuesday.

The terminal was expanded to support trends of passenger growth. It adds 41,000-plus square feet to the already existing 53,500 square-foot terminal.

“Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast one of the best and largest aviation systems in the nation. And in my mission to advance the economic development of this region, a crucial component is the modernization and maintenance of our airports and support for the people that keep them up and running,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“This multi-million project is yet another example of the historic investments our state is making, and our commitment to create good and sustainable jobs and facilities while uplifting Illinois working families,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

At MidAmerica St. Louis, there is also regular usage for corporate, military, air cargo operations, aerospace manufacturing and aerospace technology research. The airport has an annual economic impact of $3.1 billion while the statewide aviation system produces a $95.5 billion annual economic impact.