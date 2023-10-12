GRAFTON, Ill. – Planning for a major military memorial complex is moving forward in Grafton.

City officials unveiled the $6 million project during their capital campaign kick-off Wednesday. The National Memorial of Military Ascent Complex will include a memorial plaza and an interactive military museum.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow, who is a veteran, says over 17% of Grafton’s population are also veterans. He also shared that the project is expected to take four years to complete.

A donation website is now available.