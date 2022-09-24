EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Several school districts in the Metro East are expected to receive millions in additional funding as part of an Illinois initiative.

The state launched its evidence-based funding platform in 2017 to reexamine state funding for public education and determine potential financial challenges facing schools. The state says the initiative is meant to help under-resourced schools.

“Schools were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, and they can benefit heavily from this increased financial support,” said Illinois State Sen. Christopher Belt (D – 57th District). “Building off of the tax holiday for school supplies, this funding is yet another opportunity for educators to acquire the resources they need to provide children with the most optimal learning environment.”

Illinois officials took factors such as total enrollment, poverty rate, the number of special education or English language learners into account to determine revenue needs revenue needs among schools.

In the Metro East, the following schools are expected to receive additional funding:

Venice CUSD, $660,389.02

Safe School (Regional), $408,676.80

Granite City CUSD, $32,137,026.79

Madison CUSD, $5,433,026.28

Lebanon CUSD, $1,801,292.92

Freeburg Elementary, $1,497,684.74

Freeburg HS, $1,717,177.67

Shiloh Village Elementary, $2,415,438.15

Fallon Elementary, $11,300,791.96

Pontiac Holliday Elementary, $677,467.62

Grant Elementary, $2,046,555.96

Wolf Branch Elementary, $1,273,243.22

Whiteside Elementary, $4,072,790.72

High Mount Elementary, $2,344,191.07

Belleville Elementary, $24,709,329.36

Belle Valley Elementary, $7,029,414.83

Smithton Elementary, $1,483,793.37

Millstadt Elementary, $1,106,890.87

Harmony-Emge Elementary, $3,137,287.84

Signal Hill Elementary, $1,725,946.72

Cahokia CUSD, $32,761,492.11

Brooklyn CUSD, $1,076,675.65

East St. Louis CUSD, $60,510,001.17

Belleville Township HS, $24,740,585.77

O’Fallon Township HS, $9,243,753.18