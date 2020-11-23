Millstadt says Winter Wonderland Poinsettia event will be virtual only

MILLSTADT, Ill. – Another annual tradition altered in this unprecedented 2020.

Millstadt canceled its annual Winter Wonderland Poinsettia Open House but moved the event online to create a virtual 12 Days of Christmas.

This year, the greenhouse is still open to the public to purchase poinsettias but the majority of the event is online.

The open house typically hosts vendors, dancers, and Santa, along the poinsettias from all over the world.

Instead of completely calling it off, the greenhouse pivoted by making it virtual. For the next 10 days, you can visit Millstadt Garden’s Facebook page, Instagram, or YouTube to experience a behind-the-scenes look at the greenhouse’s annual holiday tradition.

Normally, the profits raised from the open house goes to the Millstadt Optimists Club. That hasn’t changed this year. Even with profits down in 2020, the garden and greenhouse are still planning on matching what they earned in 2019.

“Going through this greenhouse puts people in such the Christmas season and spirit. The good parts of it; people aren’t being left out. People still have the opportunity to walk through and see everything without physically being there,” said Amy Morris, director of N.G. Heimos Greenhouses. “I’ll tell you, virtual has come a long way in the last few months. The way we got it set up, you are part of it. It still brings you back here.”