MILLSTADT, Ill. – About a couple of hundred people cheered on Colleen Costello as she sat atop a firetruck slowly moving through the streets of Millstadt.

“She deserves it,” Millstadt’s Linda Jones said.

It was a parade fit for a queen or perhaps a Special Olympics gold medalist. A parade for Millstadt’s own Colleen Costello.

“To come back with the amount of golds she came back with is just unspeakable,” World Class Gymnastics gym owner Patrick Hulliung shared. “It’s unbelievable.”



Colleen Costello won four gold medals and one silver at this summer’s 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Germany.

“It’s really hard to keep track of all the medals,” Costello explained.



However, she makes do. Listing off all of her medals she won in the all-around, clubs, hoop, ribbon, and rope.

“I’ve been wanting to go to worlds for so many years,” Costello told FOX 2 on Wednesday. “And then finally I got to go to worlds for the first time ever.”

It all happened by chance.

“She was a last second placement on the team,” Kathy Costello shared. “She wasn’t supposed to go.”

Colleen was added to the Special Olympics team in December, giving her only a few months to prepare for the games.

“Having her compete on such short notice, I figured maybe one gold medal if we were lucky or bronze, so when she started winning the gold medals, I was blown away,” Kathy expressed.



Colleen said her trip to the Special Olympics World Games likely a one time thing. Her mom called it a magical moment.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Kathy said. “She’s been training for 26 years, and she’s been wanting to go for a long time and to achieve the way she did. Seeing how much she enjoyed herself and seeing how proud she was any parent wants to see her child succeed.”