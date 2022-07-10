BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake.

The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.

Benton is approximately 82 miles southeast of St. Louis.

There are an estimated 1.3 million minor earthquakes (2.0 to 2.9 magnitude) per year around the world, according to the United States Geological Survey.