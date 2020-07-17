Missing 15-year-old Granite City boy found safe

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A Granite City teenager who went missing late Wednesday night has been located and is safe.

According to Detective Captain Nicholas P. Novacich, Granite City Police Department, the mother of 15-year-old Gabriel Johnson told police her son left their home around 11:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Delmar Avenue to throw away some trash and did not return.

The boy’s clothes were found inside-out in the dumpster where he threw the trash away.

The family spent the night looking for Johnson and contacted Granite City police the following morning.

Novacich said police would not comment on the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s disappearance and where he was located.