O’FALLON, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. A Facebook post from the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department says that Mary Martin. 45, was last seen leaving the Drury Inn at around 6:00 am today. They say she may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Martin walked away from the building. She was last seen wearing a magenta Northface top under a puffy gray vest.

Call O’Fallon Police at 618-624-4545 if you have seen her.