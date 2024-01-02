ST. LOUIS – An elderly man from St. Clair County, Illinois, who was reported missing on New Year’s Day was recently spotted in downtown St. Louis.

The Illinois State Police filed an endangered missing person advisory Monday evening on behalf of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the advisory, James J. Faust, 84, left his home in Lebanon, Illinois, around 7 p.m. and drove off in his pickup truck, a red Chevrolet Silverado with Illinois plate 1060638B.

Faust was last seen driving the Silverado truck around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at South 4th and Gratiot streets.

Faust stands 6’2″ and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a camouflaged coat, a blue t-shirt, and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Faust’s whereabouts should contact the St. Clair County Sheriffs Department at 618-825-2051 or call 911 to reach local law enforcement.