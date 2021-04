SIMS, Ill. – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a teen missing since March 27, 2021. Avah Norris, 16, may need medical attention.

Norris is 5’7″ tall, weighing 136 lbsm with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is from Sims, Illinois.

Call 911 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information at 1-618-842-6631.