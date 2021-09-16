Missing man: Police need help finding Edwardsville man

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.– The Edwardsville Police Department needs help finding a missing 48-year-old man. Grady Giger was last seen on the 900 block of Esic Drive around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Grady Giger

Police say Giger is not in possession of his medicine and needs to take it on a daily basis. He also often takes short walks and likes nearby comic book stores, gas stations, and restaurants but usually returns home within two hours.

Giger also has ties to the Alto area.

Giger is described as being 5’10”, weighing 280 lbs, brown hair and blue eyes, blue t-shirt, black suspenders and blue Jeans

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.