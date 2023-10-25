BETHALTO, Ill. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms to FOX 2 that a missing man was found dead Tuesday. Jeremy Spears body was discovered near I-255 and Culp Lane. He had been missing since October 20th.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Coroner’s Office are conducting a death investigation. Riverbender.com reports that the body was found at around 11 a.m. close to the highway near the woods.

A search party was organized to help find the body. His family says in several statements on social media that they are grateful for the love and support over the last few days.