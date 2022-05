SHILOH, Ill. – Police are asking the public for help to find a missing teen. Jack R. Schottel was last seen at around 8:00 am at his home in the 500 block of Pebble Brook Lane today.

Schottel is described as a white male, 5’9″, 145 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He left home with a black backpack.

Call the Shiloh Police Department id you have any information in this case ar 618-632-9047.