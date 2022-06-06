NEW DOUGLAS, Ill. – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois.

Natalie Tift was last seen in New Douglas, possibly wearing a dark blue shirt and camouflage John Deere hat. She stands 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has short, brown hair and is not wearing shoes.

Natalie Tift. (Courtesy: New Douglas Fire Department)

Her grandparents contacted local authorities after she didn’t return home.

The New Douglas Fire Department shared another photo of Tift with the media. A spokesperson said Tift does not have green hair anymore but the picture may give people a closer look at her face.

Anyone with information on Tift’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911.