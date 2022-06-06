NEW DOUGLAS, Ill. – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois.
Natalie Tift was last seen in New Douglas, possibly wearing a dark blue shirt and camouflage John Deere hat. She stands 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has short, brown hair and is not wearing shoes.
Her grandparents contacted local authorities after she didn’t return home.
The New Douglas Fire Department shared another photo of Tift with the media. A spokesperson said Tift does not have green hair anymore but the picture may give people a closer look at her face.
Anyone with information on Tift’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911.