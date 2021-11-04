Missing teen last seen Monday in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police and family members are asking the public for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl. Sydney B. D. Coppedge was last seen Monday at around 9:00 pm in Cahokia Heights. She may be in a white vehicle.

Police say that there are no suspicious circumstances at this time. Coppedge voluntarily left her home.

Sydney is described as 4’10”, and weighs around 98 lbs. She was last seen wearing white/blue leggings, a gray tank top, a green Aeropostale hooded sweatshirt, purple and blue unicorn book bag.

Call the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 618-337-9505 or dial 911 if you have any information about her location.