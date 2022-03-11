Missing Tennessee woman’s body identified after 29 years in Illinois

Close up of nurses hands holding buccal cotton swab and test tube ready to collect DNA from the cells.

IDA, Ill. – In January 1993 a woman’s head was discovered along a road near Ina, Illinois. The identity of the human remains was a mystery until new forensic tools made it possible.

Susan Lund was last seen by her family at their home in Clarksville, Tennessee on Christmas Eve of 1992. She walked to a local grocery store and was never seen again. Her family had no idea where she has been for the last 29 years.

They filed a missing person report and the search for her lasted for several months. They did not find any clues to her location. Susan’s family never stopped searching for her.

The identity of the human remains found near Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park puzzled investigators for decades. They named the case “Ida Jane Doe” and described the victim as 30-50 years old. They said she had a condition that caused her head to tilt slightly to the side when she was alive.

The Jefferson County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office was approached in February by an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at the University of New Hampshire. Dr. Amy Michael asked to look into the “Ida Jane Doe” case using new forensic methods.

DNA from the human remains was sent to the genealogy company, Redgrave Research Forensic Services. They arrived at a potential identification only a day after researching DNA matches. Law enforcement then contacted Susan Lund’s family.

Susan’s sibling submitted DNA to compare with the Ina Jane Doe sample. Redgrave

Research says that the DNA was a match.