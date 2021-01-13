Missing Waterloo woman found dead in Walmart parking lot

TROY, Ill. – A missing Waterloo woman was found dead Tuesday.

According to police, Lauren Miller, 38, was found deceased in her minivan in the parking lot of a Walmart in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Troy Police Department alerted FOX2 that it was seeking the public’s help in finding Miller around noon, Tuesday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Troy Police Chief, Brad Parsons, confirmed his department was notified that Mt. Vernon Police had found her about 70 miles from the Dollar Tree store in Troy where she had been last seen, Friday.

Parsons said there was a “hit” on her silver Toyota Sienna from a license plate reader in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Investigators then tracked it to the parking lot.

Parsons gave this account of her disappearance:

Miller had family connections in Troy and video showed her leaving the Dollar Tree around noon, Friday.

Another person was with her at the store but Miller left him there. He called the police later after he didn’t hear from her.

Police said Miller was insulin-dependent and used a wheelchair after recently having a leg amputated, police said. She had not been taking her medication.

As of early Tuesday evening, there was no official word on her cause of death.