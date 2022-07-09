GRAFTON, Ill. – Raging Rivers has opened a new thriller for waterpark goers in the “Mississippi Monster.”

The new attraction, which officially opened Saturday, is a super slide with three hidden chambers to speed down. Riders will make their way through enclosed tubes before an exhilarating final splash.

Guests will see the “Mississippi Monster” at the top of a hill as they enter the park.

“We are thrilled to open the Mississippi Monster for our guests to enjoy,” said Ken Handler, Raging Rivers Corporate Director of Operations. “This new slide adds a new level of thrills to our collection of family fun attractions.”

Organizers say the park has made several improvements to the guest experience this season, including more shade structures, seating, new food options and expedited food lines. The park has also reopened the River Grille.

For more information on Raging Rivers, click here or call 618-786-2345.