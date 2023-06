EAST ALTON, Ill. – A reminder to stop littering from Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center hosts its River Cleanup Thursday.

It’s part of their ‘Mississippi River Days of Action’ initiative. The event will take place Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Center’s Field Station located at 1 Confluence Way in east Alton.

There will be free coffee, bagels, and prizes will be awarded to those who clean up the most trash.