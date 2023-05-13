EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Missouri man was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Illinois.

William E. McKay, 37, of Fredericktown, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

McKay admitted to committing a sexual act with a victim younger than 13 years old in Madison County, Illinois, between November and December 2021.

“We can’t begin to imagine the trauma that children and their families suffer in cases such as this,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “We hope that this sentence allows a measure of healing for the victim, who demonstrated tremendous courage by coming forward.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were all involved in the investigation.