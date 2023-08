EAST ST. LOUIS, MO – The Illinois Department of Transportation said that the Martin Luther King Bridge will be closed this weekend. The construction will start at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 11, and finish by 5 a.m. on Monday, August 14.

The deck needs to be sealed, so the road has to be closed. Drivers will have to find other routes. Drivers are asked to slow down, pay attention, and not use their phones as they approach the work zone.