MLK Bridge reopens to traffic Wednesday

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Martin Luther King Bridge and all ramps leading to and from the bridge will reopen Wednesday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

According to an IDOT spokesperson, the bridge will reopen by 5 a.m.

This project included the removal and replacement of a bridge carrying traffic over I-55/64 westbound, Missouri Avenue, three railroad tracks, and the IL 3 Spur. In addition, the project also included extensive repairs to the ramps and several other bridges.

The contractor on this project was Millstone Weber LLC. of St. Charles, Missouri.

