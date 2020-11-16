Mobile COVID testing sites coming to the Metro East

A healthcare worker tests a person for the new coronavirus inside a diagnostic tent in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mexico City announced yesterday that restaurants and bars will have to close earlier after the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to levels not seen since August. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

METRO EAST, Ill. – Mobile testing teams are being dispatched by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to provide COVID-19 testing.

The department says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. The tests are free, but people should bring their insurance card if they have one. The nasal swab test will be conducted at the testing sites.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS BOND NOV. 21 BOND COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS GREENVILLE 8AM-4PM JEFFERSON NOV. 16-22 AQUATIC ZOO 100 S. 34TH ST.

MT. VERNON 8AM-4PM MONROE NOV. 17-18 MONROE COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING 901 ILLINOIS AVE. WATERLOO 8AM-4PM PERRY NOV. 20 PICKNEYVILLE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 5383 STATE ROUTE 154 PICKNEYVILLE 9AM-5PM ST. CLAIR NOV. 16 4601 STATE STREET 4601 STATE ST.

EAST ST. LOUIS 8AM-4PM ST. CLAIR NOV. 19 HOUSE OF PRAYER TO ALL NATIONS 5503 N. PARK DRIVE

WASHINGTON PARK 9AM-4PM ST. CLAIR NOV. 21 ST. CLARE OF ASSISI 1411 CROSS ST.

O’FALLON 8AM-4PM ST. CLAIR NOV. 22 4601 STATE STREET 4601 STATE ST.

EAST ST. LOUIS 8AM-4PM ST. CLAIR NOV. 22 NEW LIFE IN CHRIST CHURCH 689 SCOTT TROY RD.

O’FALLON 8AM-4PM

IDPH said testing sites are subject to change. Before heading out check the IDPH website for the most up-to-date information.