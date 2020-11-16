Mobile COVID testing sites coming to the Metro East

METRO EAST, Ill. – Mobile testing teams are being dispatched by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to provide COVID-19 testing.
The department says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. The tests are free, but people should bring their insurance card if they have one. The nasal swab test will be conducted at the testing sites.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|BOND
|NOV. 21
|BOND COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
|GREENVILLE
|8AM-4PM
|JEFFERSON
|NOV. 16-22
|AQUATIC ZOO
|100 S. 34TH ST.
MT. VERNON
|8AM-4PM
|MONROE
|NOV. 17-18
|MONROE COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING
|901 ILLINOIS AVE. WATERLOO
|8AM-4PM
|PERRY
|NOV. 20
|PICKNEYVILLE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
|5383 STATE ROUTE 154 PICKNEYVILLE
|9AM-5PM
|ST. CLAIR
|NOV. 16
|4601 STATE STREET
|4601 STATE ST.
EAST ST. LOUIS
|8AM-4PM
|ST. CLAIR
|NOV. 19
|HOUSE OF PRAYER TO ALL NATIONS
|5503 N. PARK DRIVE
WASHINGTON PARK
|9AM-4PM
|ST. CLAIR
|NOV. 21
|ST. CLARE OF ASSISI
|1411 CROSS ST.
O’FALLON
|8AM-4PM
|ST. CLAIR
|NOV. 22
|4601 STATE STREET
|4601 STATE ST.
EAST ST. LOUIS
|8AM-4PM
|ST. CLAIR
|NOV. 22
|NEW LIFE IN CHRIST CHURCH
|689 SCOTT TROY RD.
O’FALLON
|8AM-4PM
IDPH said testing sites are subject to change. Before heading out check the IDPH website for the most up-to-date information.
Latest headlines:
- “Hair” star Lynn Kellogg dies from COVID-19; Husband say contact was in Branson
- Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke, family says
- Mayor Lucas announces new Kansas City order limiting indoor gatherings, dining
- Texas surpasses 20,000 virus deaths, second highest in US
- Clean recycling even more important during COVID-19 pandemic