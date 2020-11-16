Mobile COVID testing sites coming to the Metro East

A healthcare worker tests a person for the new coronavirus inside a diagnostic tent in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mexico City announced yesterday that restaurants and bars will have to close earlier after the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to levels not seen since August. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

METRO EAST, Ill. – Mobile testing teams are being dispatched by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to provide COVID-19 testing.

The department says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.  The tests are free, but people should bring their insurance card if they have one. The nasal swab test will be conducted at the testing sites.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTYDATELOCATIONADDRESSHOURS
BONDNOV. 21BOND COUNTY FAIRGROUNDSGREENVILLE8AM-4PM
JEFFERSONNOV. 16-22AQUATIC ZOO100 S. 34TH ST.
MT. VERNON		8AM-4PM
MONROENOV. 17-18MONROE COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING901 ILLINOIS AVE. WATERLOO8AM-4PM
PERRYNOV. 20PICKNEYVILLE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL5383 STATE ROUTE 154 PICKNEYVILLE9AM-5PM
ST. CLAIRNOV. 164601 STATE STREET4601 STATE ST.
EAST ST. LOUIS		8AM-4PM
ST. CLAIRNOV. 19HOUSE OF PRAYER TO ALL NATIONS5503 N. PARK DRIVE
WASHINGTON PARK		9AM-4PM
ST. CLAIRNOV. 21ST. CLARE OF ASSISI1411 CROSS ST.
O’FALLON		8AM-4PM
ST. CLAIRNOV. 224601 STATE STREET4601 STATE ST.
EAST ST. LOUIS		8AM-4PM
ST. CLAIRNOV. 22NEW LIFE IN CHRIST CHURCH689 SCOTT TROY RD.
O’FALLON		8AM-4PM

IDPH said testing sites are subject to change. Before heading out check the IDPH website for the most up-to-date information.

