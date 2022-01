CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A mobile home was on fire Friday morning in Caseyville, Illinois.

The fire at 5 Lucinda Court started at about 5:30 a.m. Neighbors said the owner heard a popping sound and was able to get out. No one was injured.

FOX 2’s Nissan rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.