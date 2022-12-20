COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Holiday travel could be a bit more challenging as the St. Louis area is expecting a winter storm Wednesday into Thursday. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) are urging drivers to be aware of road conditions.

The National Weather Service says blowing and drifting snow and possible whiteout conditions will make driving difficult.

“Try to avoid the 24- to 36-hour period starting at about 2 o’clock on Thursday,” said Joseph Monroe, an operations engineer with IDOT.

Of course, plowing will start with the interstates, but this year MoDOT is working with fewer drivers. It is down about 30 percent across the state.

In the meantime, IDOT has been preparing its trucks to treat the roads.

“What we’ve done it get all our trucks back in order and make sure they’re at the maintenance facilities,” Monroe said. “And then we obviously have taken on orders of calcium chloride to help address the forecast’s extreme cold temperatures.”

Drivers are already preparing for the cold weather.

“I plan on staying in. Because it’s going to be too cold, and I don’t got time to be getting stuck or nothing like that,” said Malani Salazar.

“I plan to stay inside as much as possible, but I will be doing some shopping and out and about with my family on Christmas,” said Ronnisha Spencer. “But really in the house, for the most part, staying bundled up when I do go out.”

IDOT and MoDOT said they will be able to clear the roads, but it will take time due to staffing shortages, the longer routes they will be taking, and the extremely cold and high winds.