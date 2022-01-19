‘Monster-sized’ water slide underway at Raging Rivers Waterpark

GRAFTON, Ill. – Construction has started on a new “monster-sized” water slide at Raging Rivers Waterpark, which is expected to be ready this summer.

The “Mississippi Monster Slide” is a “super-slide offering the biggest thrills in the park,” according to a press release. Riders will be able to race through three hidden chambers and enclosed tubes, ending with an “exhilarating” splash.

“Each day of construction, the Mississippi Monster Slide gets more and more impressive,” Corporate Director of Operations Ken Handler said. “With all the twists and turns of the past several years, Raging Rivers Waterpark is ready for our own twists and turns as only a water park can.”

The 2022 season begins May 28 and the waterpark will offer more food options, adult beverages, more shaded areas, season passes, and additional entertainment, according to the press release.

“We want to make sure all of our guests are comfortable and have a stress-free visit, which is why we have amped up the comfort level and entertainment this season,” Handler said.

“Guests can look forward to more places to relax as well as new interactive games and challenges for kids and parents throughout the season. It’s going to be a monster of a season.”

For more information about the upcoming season, visit Raging Rivers Waterpark website.