SHILOH, Ill. – You might hear some unusual noises over the next few days in the Metro East. Training at Scott Air Force Base will lead to occasional “boom” sounds through Thursday afternoon.

The noises are expected through 2 p.m. Wednesday and between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. A meme posted to the military base’s Facebook page indicates that the explosions are part of a training exercise. It’s at least the fourth instance of such booms in 2022, according to Facebook posts from the Scott Air Force Base.

These troops are active in the region and can be seen at many area events. They were called to help dispose of a World War II-era Japanese mortar that a Missouri family found in their yard last year.

A woman found a piece of metal sticking up in her yard. It was later identified as an old bomb. The EOD team used a robot to collect the mortar and took it back Scott Air Force Base where it was detonated.