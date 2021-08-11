More charges filed in murder of East St. Louis star football player

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – More charges have been filed in the murder of an East St. Louis star football player.

Five men have been charged in connection to the death of 14-year-old Jayon McKenzie. In May 2019, McKenzie and a 15-year-old girl were hit by a stray bullet as they were leaving a block party in Venice. McKenzie was leaving to avoid a fight when he was killed.

One man was charged a month after the shooting. Last week, the Madison County Illinois State’s Attorney announced that Suntez Fair, 22, and Antonio Whitehead were charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Prosecutors have also charged two others.

McKenzie was an eighth-grader at Mason Clark Middle School and was on his way to play football at East St. Louis High School.

McKenzie already was receiving attention from college programs, including Mizzou and Illinois schools. His family has been waiting for justice for two years.

The family said finding out who was involved brings some closure, but it doesn’t stop the heartache.