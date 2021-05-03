More charges made public in shooting death of rising superstar

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The family of 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie rallied in East St. Louis Monday to call for justice for Jaylon on the two-year anniversary of his shooting death.

“We want to see someone held accountable,” said Sukeena Gunner, Jaylon’s mother.

Charges previously filed against two suspects came to light Monday. That news came just three days after reports another suspect was charged.

Jaylen Staten, Larrion Shelby, and Maurice Dickerson have been charged in connection with McKenzie’s death. They face a variety of weapons charges.

“Although they’ve been charged, we need a conviction,” said Gunner.

She adds that no one has been charged with a more serious offense, such as murder. Gunner is hopeful more witnesses will come forward to help investigators.

“If you know something, do the right thing and say something,” Gunner said.

She said if the shooter is not behind bars, “They’ll strike again.”

Gunner hopes to end what’s become known as a don’t snitch mentality.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to endure the pain, the suffering, the dark nights, all of the things that parents, grieving mothers, grieving families have to endure when someone senselessly takes their child’s life,” she said. “I don’t want that to happen to anybody else.”

Family supporters, including Shawndell Williams, hope Gunner will find justice.

“Looking at her and seeing just how she’s pushing forward and still continuing to fight for justice for her son is phenomenal,” Williams said.

She and Gunner have formed a friendship over the pain they share. Williams’ son, Sean Williams, was murdered last year.

McKenzie’s family said their loved one was bound for success. He was even featured in “Sports Illustrated” as one of six future superstars in the country.

“Everybody knows him as an excellent football player, but he was an excellent young man,” said McKenzie’s great-uncle Stephon Jenkins. “He was humble.”

McKenzie’s spirit lives on through a foundation his mother founded after his death. https://www.jaylonmckenziefoundation.com/

Gunner started the foundation because she knows her son would have given back to the community if he had gone on to play professional football.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News