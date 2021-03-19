More public Illinois universities added to the state’s ‘one application’ system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It will be easier for students to apply to several Illinois universities soon. The Illinois Board of Higher Education announces that all twelve of the state’s public universities will begin accepting applications this fall using the Common App.
Northern Illinois University, Chicago State University, and the University of Illinois Chicago, currently use the Common App as part of their admissions process. There are three public Illinois universities using the app now and 32 private schools
Gov. Pritzker’s office says that submitting one application for multiple colleges and universities removes a barrier preventing students from enrolling in higher education.
Find out more about the Common Application system here.
Illinois colleges and universities currently available on the Common App:
- American Academy of Art College
- Augustana College
- Benedictine University
- Bradley University
- Chicago State University
- Columbia College Chicago
- Concordia University Chicago
- DePaul University
- Dominican University
- Eureka College
- Flashpoint Chicago
- Illinois College
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- Illinois Wesleyan University
- Knox College
- Lake Forest College
- Lewis University
- Loyola University Chicago
- McKendree University
- Methodist College of Unity Point Health
- Millikin University
- Monmouth College
- North Central College
- North Park University
- Northern Illinois University
- Northwestern University
- Principia College
- Quincy University
- Saint Xavier University
- School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Trinity Christian College
- University of Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of St. Francis
- Wheaton College