More than 51% of Illinoisans fully vaccinated, 67% of adults have received at least one dose

Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including eight additional deaths.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,382,587 cases, including 22,835 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,273 specimens for a total of 24,640,360.

As of last night, 1,031 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 284 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25-31 is 1.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 25-31 is 1.9%.

A total of 11,308,983 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,545 doses. 

Yesterday, 17,077 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

