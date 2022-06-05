Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia round out the top five.

#50. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 160

– Change since 2015: -34.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2012



National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies: 4,725

#49. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 161

– Change since 2015: -36.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2008



National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies: 4,467

#48. Everly

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 162

– Change since 2015: +131.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020



National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies: 4,590

#47. Natalia

Natalia is a name of Latin origin meaning “Christmas day”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 162

– Change since 2015: -4.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2006



National

– Rank: #84

– Number of babies: 3,059

#46. Claire

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 166

– Change since 2015: -21.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2014



National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies: 3,822

#45. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 166

– Change since 2015: +3.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2019



National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies: 5,457

#44. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 167

– Change since 2015: -10.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2019



National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies: 5,562

#43. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 167

– Change since 2015: -12.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2017



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies: 5,309

#42. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 169

– Change since 2015: -6.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #41 in 2020



National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies: 4,339

#41. Madelyn

Madelyn is a name of English origin meaning “woman from Magdala”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 169

– Change since 2015: -10.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #39 in 2014



National

– Rank: #66

– Number of babies: 3,520

#40. Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 169

– Change since 2015: -39.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2012



National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies: 3,989

#39. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 171

– Change since 2015: -32.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2001



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies: 4,910

#38. Elena

Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 173

– Change since 2015: +21.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020



National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies: 3,904

#37. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 184

– Change since 2015: -34.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2011



National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies: 4,258

#36. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 188

– Change since 2015: -13.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2010



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies: 5,195

#35. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 188

– Change since 2015: -27.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2011



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies: 6,093

#34. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 191

– Change since 2015: -33.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2016



National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies: 4,468

#33. Maya

Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 193

– Change since 2015: -24.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2009



National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies: 3,696

#32. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 195

– Change since 2015: -47.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2002



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies: 6,196

#31. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 201

– Change since 2015: -7.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019



National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies: 5,075

#30. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 208

– Change since 2015: -2.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2019



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies: 6,455

#29. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 220

– Change since 2015: -5.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2014



National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies: 5,331

#28. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 220

– Change since 2015: -7.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2019



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies: 6,099

#27. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 231

– Change since 2015: +239.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2020



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies: 7,770

#26. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 231

– Change since 2015: -5.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2019



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies: 6,174

#25. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 241

– Change since 2015: -20.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2009



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies: 7,303

#24. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 242

– Change since 2015: +8.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2018



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies: 6,093

#23. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 242

– Change since 2015: -24.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2017



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies: 5,249

#22. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 243

– Change since 2015: -29.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2003



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies: 7,216

#21. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 246

– Change since 2015: -30.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2013



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies: 6,698

#20. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 246

– Change since 2015: -46.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2006



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies: 6,856

#19. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 248

– Change since 2015: -37.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2001



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies: 5,569

#18. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 264

– Change since 2015: -43.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2004



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies: 7,817

#17. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 265

– Change since 2015: -6.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2020



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies: 5,550

#16. Emilia

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 269

– Change since 2015: +75.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020



National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies: 4,750

#15. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 279

– Change since 2015: -18.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2018



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies: 8,778

#14. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 280

– Change since 2015: +18.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies: 6,602

#13. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 291

– Change since 2015: +37.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies: 6,335

#12. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 316

– Change since 2015: +85.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies: 7,826

#11. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 321

– Change since 2015: -33.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2015



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies: 6,926

#10. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 372

– Change since 2015: +61.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies: 8,096

#9. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 405

– Change since 2015: -39.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2015



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies: 11,157

#8. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 408

– Change since 2015: -2.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2016



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies: 9,445

#7. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 431

– Change since 2015: -33.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies: 12,066

#6. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 486

– Change since 2015: -23.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies: 13,084

#5. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 487

– Change since 2015: +6.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2020



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies: 12,704

#4. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 496

– Change since 2015: -32.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies: 12,976

#3. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 514

– Change since 2015: +12.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2020



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies: 13,003

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 567

– Change since 2015: -30.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies: 15,581

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.



Illinois

– Number of babies in 2020: 638

– Change since 2015: -21.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies: 17,535

