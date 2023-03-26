What are the top searches about Illinois? (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Can Illinois have earthquakes? Which Illinois governors went to jail? What is Illinois like outside of Chicago?

These are only a few of the questions people have about the Land of Lincoln, according to data compiled by Answer the Public, a company specializing in helping businesses create content around trending topics.

The company, using autocomplete data pulled from Google and other search engines, has determined some of the most popular search queries about Illinois as of March 24, 2023.

Curious to know what people are searching for? Take a look below.

Illinois Questions

Are

Are Illinois taxes high?

Are Illinois IDs matte?

Are Illinois and Indiana on the same time?

Are Illinois tolls free on weekends?

Are Illinois court records public?

Are Illinois tax rebates taxable?

Are Illinois divorce records public?

Are Illinois fake IDs good?

Can

Can Illinois employers test for THC?

Can Illinois governor fire sheriff?

Can Illinois IPass be used in Florida?

Can Illinois beat Arkansas?

Can Illinois ban assault weapons?

Can Illinois have earthquakes?

Can Illinois survive without Chicago?

Can Illinois governor remove a sheriff?

How

How Illinois got its name

How Illinois became a state

How Illinois got its shape

How Illinois are you

How Illinois get its name

How Illinois child support is calculated

How Illinois unemployment is calculated

Illinois how to pronounce

What

What Illinois known for

What Illinois schools are closed tomorrow

What Illinois governors went to jail

What Illinois is famous for

What Illinois Walmart stores are closing

What Illinois district am I in

What Illinois lottery is tonight

What Illinois house district am I in

When

When Illinois became a state

When Illinois lottery numbers

When Illinois state tax refund

When Illinois lottery

When Illinois get stimulus check

When Illinois primary

When Illinois tax rebate

When Illinois primary election

Where/Where’s

Where Illinois located

Where Illinois refund

Where’s Illinois on the map

Where Illinois state

Illinois where’s my rebate

Illinois where do I vote

Illinois where am I registered to vote

Where is Illinois State University

Which

Which Illinois medicaid plan is best

Which Illinois governors went to prison

Which Illinois district am I in

Which Illinois governors went to jail

Which Illinois Walmart stores are closing

Which Illinois Walmarts are closing

Which Illinois Macy’s stores are closing

Who/Who’s

Who’s Illinois governor

Who’s Illinois Secretary of State

Who’s Illinois senator

Who’s Illinois representative

Illinois who to vote for

Illinois who is on my ballot

Illinois who is my state representative

Illinois who is my representative

Why

Why Illinois game postponed

Why Illinois basketball postponed

Why Illinois is the best state

Why Illinois State University

Why Illinois is called land of Lincoln

Why Illinois Minnesota game postponed

Why Illinois Minnesota postponed

Why Illinois Institute of Technology

Will

Will Illinois make the NCAA tournament

Will Illinois make March Madness 2023

Will Illinois be in March Madness

Will Illinois become a compact state

Will Illinois ban assault weapons

Will Illinois weed get cheaper

Will Illinois play in a bowl game

Will Illinois IPass work in Florida

Illinois Prepositions

Can

Illinois can am dealers

Illinois can recycling

Illinois can deposit

Illinois can you record a conversation

Can Illinois win the Big Ten

Can Illinois employers test for THC

Can Illinois felons vote

Can Illinois police remove trespassers

For

Illinois for kids

Illinois for sale

Illinois for rent

Illinois for sale by owner

Illinois for sale by owner contract

Illinois for retirees

Illinois for retirement

Illinois for hire license

Is

Illinois is what time zone

Illinois is known for

Illinois is the what state

Illinois is central time

Illinois is famous for

Illinois is located where

Illinois is known as the what state

Illinois is in what region

Near

Illinois near me

Illinois near states

Illinois near Chicago

Illinois nearest state

Illinois nearest airport

Near Illinois

Illinois DMV near me

Illinois dispensary near St Louis

To

Illinois to Virginia

Illinois to Chicago

Illinois to Maryland flight

Illinois to Florida flight time

Illinois to Canada

Illinois to Texas flight

Illinois to California flight time

Illinois to California flight

With

Illinois with counties

Illinois with cities

Illinois with Chicago

IL with prefix

Illinois map with cities

Illinois map with counties

Illinois plates with FP

Illinois pronunciation with ‘s

Without

Illinois without Chicago

Illinois without power

Illinois population without Chicago

Illinois driving without insurance

Illinois tollway without IPass

Illinois recording without consent

Illinois driving without license

Leave Illinois without moving

Illinois Comparisons

And

Illinois and Indiana

Illinois and Michigan

Illinois and Indiana border river

Illinois and Wisconsin

Illinois and Missouri

Illinois and Ohio

Illinois and Michigan canal map

Illinois and Indiana map

Like

What’s Illinois like

Illinois look like

Illinois climate like

What is Illinois like outside of Chicago

Or

Illinois or Illinois

Illinois or Indiana

Illinois or Missouri

Illinois or Wisconsin

Illinois or Ohio

Illinois or New York

Illinois or Florida

Illinois or Arkansas March Madness

Versus/Vs

Illinois versus Mississippi State

Illinois versus Michigan State

Illinois versus Minnesota

Illinois versus Allen

Illinois versus Cabela’s

Illinois versus Indiana college basketball

Illinois vs Arkansas score

Illinois versus Iowa basketball score

Illinois vs Gates

Illinois vs Maryland basketball

Illinois vs Wardlow

Illinois vs Allen

Illinois vs Mississippi State

Illinois vs Caballes

Illinois vs Minnesota basketball

Illinois vs Perkins

A-Z Illinois searches

A

Illinois abbreviation

Illinois assault weapons ban

Illinois area code

Illinois abortion

Illinois attorney search

Illinois assault weapons ban 2023

Illinois agility test

Illinois agility run

B

Illinois basketball

Illinois basketball schedule

Illinois business entity search

Illinois baseball

Illinois basketball roster

Illinois bar

Illinois business search

Illinois basketball score

C

Illinois capital

Illinois Chicago

Illinois congressional delegation

Illinois cities

Illinois congressional districts

Illinois college

Illinois county map

Illinois Chicago basketball

D

Illinois Department of Corrections

Illinois Department of Revenue

Illinois DMV

Illinois driving test

Illinois deer classic

Illinois drinking age

Illinois dispensary

Illinois driver’s license

E

Illinois entity search

Illinois elections

Illinois estate tax

Illinois EMT charged

Illinois election results 2022

Illinois EPA

Illinois explosion

Illinois EBT

F

Illinois football

Illinois flag

Illinois fighting illini

Illinois football schedule

Illinois fighting iillini football

Illinois fireball

Illinois fun facts

Illinois football news

G

Illinois governor

Illinois gun laws

Illinois gun ban

Illinois game

Illinois gun bill

Illinois gas prices

Illinois gymnastics

Illinois gun laws 2023

H

Illinois homepage

Illinois house representatives

Illinois high school basketball rankings

Illinois high school basketball playoffs

Illinois hunting license

Illinois holocaust museum

Illinois homes for sale

Illinois housing development authority

I

Illinois Indiana border river

Illinois Indiana border river crossword

Illinois Indiana border river crossword clue

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois inmate search

Illinois income tax

Illinois Indiana river

Illinois IPass

J

Illinois judiciary case search

Illinois Jacquet

Illinois jobs

Illinois jail inmate search

Illinois job link

Illinois job bank

Illinois January 1st

Illinois juvenile court act

K

Illinois key agriculture

Illinois known for

Illinois knife laws

Illinois Kentucky

Illinois killer

Illinois kingfisher

Illinois kidnapping

Illinois Kankakee

L

Illinois lottery

Illinois license plate

Illinois legislature

Illinois lottery login

Illinois lottery results

Illinois loyalty

Illinois laws 2023

Illinois legislative session 2023

M

Illinois map

Illinois men’s basketball

Illinois minimum wage

Illinois minimum wage 2023

Illinois medical license lookup

Illinois mascot

Illinois medicaid

Illinois mutual

N

Illinois news

Illinois nursing license

Illinois nickname

Illinois new laws 2023

Illinois nursing license lookup

Illinois national parks

Illinois new gun law

Illinois new flag

O

Illinois on map

Illinois obituaries

Illinois outline

Illinois offender search

Illinois oversize permits

Illinois open carry

Illinois out of state hunting license

Illinois Ohio

P

Illinois purge law

Illinois population

Illinois pronunciation

Illinois prep top times

Illinois property tax

Illinois property tax credit

Illinois purge

Illinois pick 4

Q

Illinois quarter

Illinois quarterback

Illinois quad 1 wins

Illinois qap

Illinois qb

Illinois quick facts

Illinois quarter error

Illinois quad cities

R

Illinois river

Illinois river port

Illinois river port crossword clue

Illinois railway museum

Illinois river map

Illinois road conditions

Illinois real id

Illinois register

S

Illinois State

Illinois Secretary of State

Illinois State University

Illinois State basketball

Illinois senators

Illinois Secretary of State business search

Illinois state flag

Illinois sales tax

T

Illinois time

Illinois top times

Illinois top times 2023

Illinois time zone

Illinois tollway

Illinois tech

Illinois top times 2023 results

Illinois top times results

U

Illinois university

Illinois unemployment

Illinois unclaimed property

Illinois university acceptance rate

Illinois unclaimed money

Illinois Urbana Champaign

Illinois UCC search

Illinois unemployment benefits

V

Illinois V Gates

Illinois vs

Illinois v Wardlow

Illinois vehicle registration

Illinois vs Maryland basketball

Illinois vital records

Illinois v Perkins

Illinois vs Allen

W

Illinois weather

Illinois women’s basketball

Illinois Wesleyan

Illinois wrestling

Illinois waterways

Illinois weather today

Illinois women’s basketball schedule

Illinois wrestling roster

X

Illinois xray license

Illinois xray license lookup

Illinois xc

Illinois xfl team

Illinois x ray registration

Illinois xcel state

Illinois xc roster

Illinois x gender marker

Y

Illinois youth turkey season 2023

Illinois youth soccer

Illinois youth deer season

Illinois youth hockey

Illinois youth center

Illinois youth turkey season

Illinois YMCA

Illinois youth wrestling tournaments

Z

Illinois zip code

Illinois zip

Illinois Zillow

Illinois zip code map

Illinois zip code list

Illinois zoo

Illinois zoom

Illinois zephyr