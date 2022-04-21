ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Camesha McCline’s family is in mourning. The Cahokia Heights mother of eight children was found shot to death near Illinois Avenue Playground in East St. Louis Wednesday.

“She loved her family,” said Dana Crosby, McCline’s aunt. “Her family was first.”

Illinois State Police are investigating. The agency reported McCline had been shot.

“As a family, we would apricate anything that would help us solve this and solve this fast,” said Crosby. “We need closure.”

McCline’s family said the children she leaves behind will be cared for by their grandmother. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis reached out to offer some assistance once the agency learned about the tragedy.

Crosby is focused on finding other ways to support the children. She said that’s what their mother would want.

“She was a great mother, and she loved her babies and we loved her,” said Crosby.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.