EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Neighbors tell FOX 2 that a young mother of five died in East St. Louis following an argument.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the victim’s identity or any suspect information to FOX 2.

Illinois State Police are assisting the East St Louis Police Department with the investigation, which has more questions than answers as they try to figure out what led up to the tragedy.

One of the victim’s friends, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “She was a sweet young lady. She made sure she took care of her five kids.”



Friends and family of the Metro East mother are grieving after investigators say she was found lifeless early Friday morning. She died in the 400 block of North 41st Street.

Residents say they hope police catch the person responsible.

“I hope they catch them soon. Now, I want to know who is responsible for it. Who is waking around here killing people?“ said the anonymous woman.

The Illinois State Police Department has taken over the investigation. They say gunfire struck the female victim following an altercation outside a home. Residents are left in shock.

“It’s a very sad thing to see this happening in our neighborhood,” said the anonymous woman. “I’m very surprised to hear this. I just broke down and cried because I’ve never seen anybody else but her and her kids.

The Illinois State Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-3711-8477 (TIPS).