ALTON, Ill. — Authorities have identified the man involved in the fatal crash that occurred on September 25. The victim was driving his motorcycle when he drove into a vehicle.

The accident took place at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Morning Star Drive. Kenneth D. Staggs, 48, was traveling westbound on Homer Adams Parkway on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a passenger vehicle, resulting in a fire.

The Alton Fire Department responded to the scene, extinguished the flames, and provided first aid to the people in the other vehicle, who had minor injuries.