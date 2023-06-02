SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in the Metro East. Police arrested the driver accused of fleeing from the crash Friday morning.

The South Roxana Illinois Police Department reports that Charles Taylor, 28, of Maryville, Illinois, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Illinois Route 111 and Lakefront Drive. Investigators say Taylor was involved in a collision with another vehicle that drove away from the scene shortly after the crash.

Police collected evidence from the scene, then arrested the driver who reportedly fled from the crash. The South Roxana Police Department says several agencies assisted in the case to lead to a quick arrest.

“I appreciate the help and my thoughts go out to both families involved in this tragic incident,” said South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles.

Police have not yet disclosed the name of the driver who fled from the crash, though notes formal charges are being sought.