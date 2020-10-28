Moving truck catches fire on I-64 near St. Clair Square

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Traffic is backed up on eastbound Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights after a large moving truck caught fire.

According to the Illinois State Police, the truck fire occurred near the St. Clair Square mall.

It’s believed to have been a brake fire.

State police believe it will be some time before the interstate is fully reopened because not only does the roadway have to be cleared, but whatever the truck was hauling has to be off-loaded.

