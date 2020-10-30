Moving truck caught fire required prolonged effort from firefighters

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A moving truck caught fire Wednesday while traveling along Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Fairview Heights Fire Department was dispatched to a truck on fire near St Clair Mall.

Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Green said when they got to the truck the smoke was already thick. The fire was in the middle of the truck, so firefighters had to try and unload it to get to the fire.

Green said it appears the brakes caught fire and it spread to the floor of the truck container.

Firefighters from French Village and O’Fallon came to help. Firefighters were pulling furniture, boxes, and mattresses from the truck on the side of the highway in smoke while still dressed in their firefighting gear.

Crews spent four hours putting out the fire. Green said this was much harder than fighting a typical house fire.

The truck driver told Green he was headed to Louisville and Green said there were some military fatigues in some of the boxes.