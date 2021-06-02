Mt. Vernon officers shoot armed robbery suspect

A police tape marks the perimeter of a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

MT. VERNON, Ill. – A man was shot by officers after an armed robbery at a convenience early this morning.

Police were called to the Hucks Convenience Store on South 10th Street at around 2:45 am for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect left the store on foot after displaying a handgun.

A person matching the description of the suspect was spotted by officers at 11th and Jones. Police say the suspect ran and began firing shots at officers as they approached. He was hit by a bullet during the shootout.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The officer involved in the shooting was not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The suspect is currently on probation. Charges are expected to be filed. He is currently on supervised release for a previous conviction for a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Illinois State Police are investigating this officer-involved shooting.