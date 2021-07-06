Multi-unit building on fire this morning near Collinsville, Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A multi-unit building near Collinsville, Illinois was on fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started at about 5:15 a.m. It appeared to be almost put out at about 6:30 a.m. The responding fire departments had some trouble getting water to the scene at first.

This building is located at 6712 Clay School Road. Lebanon Road was blocked by fire equipment for a time.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene.

