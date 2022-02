O’FALLON, Ill. – The rain Thursday morning has flooded multiple vehicles in O’Fallon, Illinois.

FOX 2’s meteorologist Jaime Travers was checking out the area in the Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner. She found two cars parked on the street off of Green Mount Road and Bristlecone just north of I-64. One had water covering their tires. The other had water up to its headlights.

