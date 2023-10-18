CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – An intense overnight fire gutted a Metro East convenience store very close to Cahokia Heights.

Multiple fire crews are still on the scene on the 2900 block of Camp Jackson Road. Fire crews are still putting water on what’s left of the ‘County Line Quick Stop.’ Earlier fire crews had their hands full with the flames

Emergency crews got call of the flames just before 2:30 a.m. The Camp Jackson Fire Department, which is just up the street from the location, were the first ones on the scene. Camp Jackson Fire Department Chief Chris Davis told FOX 2 that flames were already pouring from the building when he and his crews arrived.

The fire quickly went to five alarms, resulting in 35 firefighters spanning ten different fire departments. We’re told the owners of the two-story building live in the upper half. There were three adults occupying the upstairs apartment at the time of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Chief Davis shared details about the intense fire.

“It went pretty quick; like I said, once it got up in that attic, you could just hear the fire up there, and it just took off maybe within 5 or 10 minutes. It was all the way to the other end. The first crew was hitting it with water, and then I had one other guy who was trying to cut the bars and stuff off the windows. He was able to do that and once all the other companies started arriving, they went to go make entry to go try to knock the fire down and the roof started coming in.”

Davis added that gasoline pumps were working there at some point, but he isn’t sure if they were still operating. There were propane tanks that firefighters had to move before the flames reached them, potentially leading to an explosion. Fortunately, that did not happen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.