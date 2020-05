CARLINVILLE, IL – Sunday afternoon around 3:50 p.m. a small single-engine plane crashed on a farm off Wonderland Ranch Road, just south of Carlinville Illinois.

Sheriff Shawn Kahl of Macoupin County tells FOX 2 that the crash had multiple fatalities.

The Macoupin County Coroner is on the scene and the sheriff’s department has secured the scene and is conducting an investigation.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified of the crash.