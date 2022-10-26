CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – One home is destroyed, and two others are damaged after an intense two-alarm fire overnight in Cahokia Heights.

According to reports, the fire started between three homes around 4:00 a.m. after a gas main was ruptured. Flames are still burning on Dorth Avenue, very close to the Cahokia High School. The Cahokia Heights Fire Department initially responded to the fire and helped occupants in the neighboring homes escape.

No injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.