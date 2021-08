NEW BADEN, Ill. – A dangerous bee swarm injured several people in New Baden, Illinois on Sunday.

The swarm was near the Wooden Mouth Restaurant on the west end of the city.

They say the bees were being aggressive and took a while to contain.

Linda Eckert Juenger said in a Facebook comment that her “husband was stung over 20 times and about 10 for me. A little swollen in places, but otherwise just badly shaken.”