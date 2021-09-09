Multiple people shot in East St. Louis, Police say avoid MLK at N. 6th Street

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – District 11 troopers are in the area of Martin Luther King Drive at North 6th Street where multiple people were shot in East St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for possibly six suspects involved in the shooting.

The Illinois State Police said, “the situation is rapidly evolving,” and warn people to avoid the area.

A vehicle was struck by a MetroLink in the area, and police say it was involved in the shooting. No one was inside the vehicle when police arrived and no injuries were reported from the vehicle crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitnesses said they heard multiple shots fired around 4 p.m. outside East Side Meat Market.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over the scene.